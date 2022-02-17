Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the much-awaited Safari Park in Sharjah today.

The park covers an area of 8 sq km and is located in Al Bridi Natur.

The park, which is the world’s largest outside Africa, is home to 120 species of animals.

hey include gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos, African rock pythons, elephants and flamingos. The park has a large natural lake and 100,000 African trees, as well as restaurants, cafes, a conference hall, prayer halls, first aid room, a safari visitors’ camp, among other facilities.

Visitors will be able to experience the safari through 12 themed “environments”, each representing a region in Africa, and the life and terrain of the animals and birds that inhabit them.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, told Gulf News: “This is the largest safari outside Africa and it consists of 12 sections, covering rare animals and endangered species. The safari includes 50,000 animals from 120 species.” More animals are expected to come in during summer.

A tour of the Sharjah Safari Park. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

She said that the area is completely safe and secure, as per the Sharjah Ruler’s instructions.

Hana said the safari project was completed before time - in five years as against the envisaged 10, thanks to thye support of the Sharjah Ruler.

Sharjah Safari is located within the Al Bridi Nature Reserve created by Sheikh Dr Sultan under a decree in 2018 prohibiting any form of activity that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause wildlife or maritime damage in the area.

Sharjah Safari will work to preserve biological diversity and to protect and breed endangered animals and contribute to environmental sustainability. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and thier biodiversity through scientific studies and research.

The authority publishes educational awareness material, implements policies for environmental awareness and programmes and launches specialised campaigns in the field of environmental awareness and education.

The park is also be home to a large collection of Samar trees which are essential to the reserve. The trees provide food for camels and goats in the desert as well as nectar for bees which produce local honey.

In April 2021, Sharjah Safari Park received 121 different types of mammals, reptiles and birds, some of which have been released already to adapt to the safari environment.

Star attractions

Visitors to Sharjah Safari will be able to see more than 50,000 animals and birds. Among them is he black rhinoceros, considered one of the rarest animals.

Another highlight is Wuhaida, the first female southern white rhino born in Sharjah Safari in August last year. Wahaida’s birth is the result of the Safari’s breeding programme, supported by the UN, that focuses on African native species.

In 2017, five southern white rhinos joined Sharjah Safari from the African savannah, including three females and two males. The southern white rhino is primarily found in South Africa and continues to be in peril from poachers.

Visitors will also be able to see Bridi, the first African female giraffe born in Sharjah Safari. Bridi’s parents arrived in Sharjah from South Africa in May 2017.

Bridi has been able to adapt rapidly to her surroundings and is already getting along with the herd of giraffes at the Sharjah Safari, according to her caretakers.

Ticket prices

Various ticket categories are available for accessing Sharjah Safari’s 12 themed environments. Bronze ticket, which is inclusive of a two-to-three-hour walking tour to one environment, is priced at Dh15 for children between the ages of three and 12, and Dh40 for those 12 years and above.

Silver ticket, with access to all environments except Serengeti, is priced at Dh50 for children aged three and 12, and Dh120 for those 12 years and above. The ticket is inclusive of a seat on a bus and is valid for five to six hours.

Gold ticket gives visitors access to all environments and includes a ride in a luxury car as well as a private guide for a tour lasting five to six hours. Price: Dh120 for kids aged two to 12 and Dh275 for those above 12.

Within the Gold category, a group of six people can also hire a luxury car with a guide for Dh1,500 or pay Dh2,250 for nine people or Dh3,500 for 12 people.

Opening hours