Dubai Future Museum wrapped in red colour. Major landmarks across the UAE and region turn red ahead of Hope Probe’s arrival in Mars Image Credit: DMO

Dubai: Dozens of landmarks across the UAE and the Arab world are turning red in celebration of the UAE’s Hope probe, set to reach Mars on February 9 after completing the most critical stage of its historic journey to the Red Planet’s orbit, known as the Mars Orbit Insertion (MOI).

All etisalat buildings in the country are decorated in the colour of the Red Planet. In Dubai, Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the world-famous hotel, and Global Village are all lit up in red. The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) building, one of the most prominent financial and business centres in the region and the world, the iconic Dubai Frame and the soon-to-be-opened Museum of the Future — a symbol of the country’s achievements — also put on a red hue to mark this momentous occasion. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) office and Dubai Police Headquarters have also been lit up in red in support of the UAE’s Mars Mission.

Famous Arab landmarks support mission

Countries in the Arab region are also lighting up their landmarks in celebration of the first-ever Arab interplanetary mission that will mark the region’s entry into space exploration. ‘The Zone’ on Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Bahrain World Trade Center, Kuwait Tower, Cairo Tower in Egypt, the Roman Theatre in Jordan, The Iraq Museum and the Baghdad Mall in Iraq have all turned red to celebrate the Hope Probe’s highly-anticipated arrival in Mars on February 9, after covering 493 million kilometres over seven months into deep space.

In Abu Dhabi, landmarks such as Qasr Al Wattan Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, various ADNOC locations, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), YAS Island, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Hazza Stadium have turned red.

Burj Al Arab in Dubai sports a red hue to mark the UAE Hope Probe's anticipated entry into Mars orbit on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied

In Sharjah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (SHUROOQ), the Flag Island Building and the Flag Island Pole, House of Wisdom, Maryam Island and Adnoc have been lit up in red.

In Fujairah, Fujairah Fort, Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Mall, as well as certain ADNOC locations and streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to Fujairah Municipality roundabout have turned red.

In Ajman, Ajman Municipality building, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), Heritage District Ajman, Municipality and Planning Department, as well as the intersection of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Bridge, Sheikh Maktoum Bridge and Al Rawda Bridge intersection have been lit up in red.

In Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Al Dhahia Fort, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Headquarters in Nakheel, RAK Chamber, RAK National Museum, RAK Municipality, RAK Police Headquarters, ADNOC, Al Jazirat Al Hamra, Al Qawasim Corniche, Jabal Jeis viewing deck, Hilton Double Tree Al Murjan, Rixos Bab Al Bahar, Waldorf Astoria and Manar Mall promenade have been lit up as well.