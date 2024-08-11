The civic body took to social media to showcase the advanced testing processes at Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL), an affiliate of the municipality, that are designed to provide both consumers and vendors with reliable information about the bags currently in circulation.

The video showed sample pieces of bags to be tested being accepted through a Customer Happiness Centre of DCL.

What is tested?

In the video, an employee of DCL explains that the facility provides a service for testing single-use bags by measuring their thickness and biodegradability, two key factors that determine a bag’s compliance with the new regulations.

By utilising cutting-edge technology and precise instruments, the laboratory can accurately measure these properties, ensuring that the bags available in the market are not only durable but also environmentally safe.

“This aligns with the ban on bags with a thickness of 57 micrometres or less,” the municipality pointed out.

The testing process involves a detailed analysis of various types of bags, including plastic, paper, biodegradable, and plant-based options. Each bag undergoes rigorous testing to verify its thickness, ensuring it meets the minimum requirement of 57 micrometres, especially in the case of plastic bags.

Additionally, the laboratory assesses the biodegradability of the materials used, which is a critical factor in determining the environmental impact of the bags over time.

How to avail of the service?

The municipality also provided a link through the service for testing the bags can be accessed. The application can be submitted through the link to test samples of consumer products on the municipality’s website.

However, the samples have to be delivered personally or by shipping companies that are contracted by customer to Dubai Municipality. The samples must be delivered to DCL’s Customer Happiness Centre on the ground floor of its Building D2.

After the fee is paid through one of the available options, test results will be reported through Dubai Municipality’s website and via email within five working days.

Penalties for violators

Dubai had also stopped allowing shops to provide customers with single-use plastic bags for a fee of 25 fils from June 1. The municipality has been urging residents and businesses alike to adopt reusable fabric bags and other eco-friendly alternatives.

Violators of the ban on single-use bags will be fined Dh200. If the same violation occurs within one year, the penalty will be doubled, with a maximum of Dh2,000.

The move is part of a policy to phase out various single-use products by 2026.