Honor 70 is the latest in its high-end N Series smartphone line-up and reflects Honor’s continuous efforts to deliver industry benchmarks in smartphone design, photography and videography. Right from material choice to user experience, it is meticulously crafted for anyone wanting a premium experience.

Videography like no other

Beyond the still photography, Honor 70 is the perfect companion for videography. It features the industry’s first Solo Cut Vlog mode for vlogging, which helps you make portrait vlogs that spotlight one specific person in a group video. For instance, you could have a group of five people with one person as the hero of the shot, and Honor 70 will make things easy, allowing you to take not only a dedicated video of the main subject but also of the entire scene. Moreover, there is a feature called Seamless Focus Switch, which lets you switch subjects with a tap of a finger. For film enthusiasts, this feature is extremely handy and can sometimes drive creativity in a shot you are about to take.

Likhun Zhao, President Honor Middle East and Africa, unveils Honor 70

Sticking to the theme of video, Honor 70 also supports multi-video recording at 1080p resolution. In just one take, you can use the front and rear camera at the same time. This means you can switch between the cameras when shooting, record in a dual-view experience using the front and rear camera to document yourself exploring a new landmark or using picture-in-picture, where both the 54MP and 50MP cameras can shoot video simultaneously. We found Honor’s fast slow motion recording feature to be the most unique though, which allows you to capture both fast and slow motion video together. Once again, for anyone wanting to unleash their creativity, having the support of a feature like this natively is of great use.

Powerful photography experience

With us sharing more memories than ever, smartphone cameras have become an integral part of our daily lives. Honor 70 comes equipped with an outstanding dual main camera featuring a 54MP Sony IMX800 Super Sensing sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro main camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, you find a 32MP selfie camera, which comes with AI processing capabilities.

The number of camera sensors on Honor 70 makes it suitable for imaging during all kinds of scenarios. The 54MP main camera adopts an industry-leading 1/1.49-inch sensor for enhanced low-light performance. Features like super night mode come in handy for pitch-black scenarios whereas the night portrait option is helpful when you want a picture of yourself in a restaurant for example. Alongside the main camera is Honor’s 50MP ultra-wide and macro main camera, which is perfect for landscape and architecture photography as well as for stunning close-up images. Delivering in most situations, we just wish the shutter speed was a bit faster on the device.

Design that makes a fashion statement

Honor 70 is designed with a front-rear symmetrical dual-curved design, which comes in at just 7.91mm and 178g. This makes for a slim, light and compact device, which is easy to hold and slips into pockets or small bags. On its rear, you find a classic twin-lens reflex camera look and the smartphone overall draws its inspiration from the craftsmanship of jewellery design. Alongside any other device, Honor 70 is distinctly more attractive and has a stunning glow to it.

Immersive viewing experience

Up front, Honor 70 sports a 6.67-inch OLED 58-degree curved display with 1.51mm bezels. The screen supports a 2,400x1,080-pixel resolution with 1.07 billion colours, HDR10+ for vivid colours and sharp detail alongside a DCI-P3 colour gamut. Moreover, you also get the fluidity of a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate on the display and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. What this means is that whether you are scrolling through your social media applications, gaming or watching videos, the experience will entail reduced input lag and increased power efficiency.

We tend to use our smartphones for long hours, and for that, Honor 70 is equipped with industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology of 1,920Hz. This ensures that eye strain when using the smartphone is minimised even in low-light environments.

Excellent performance

To ensure that it can stay up to speed with all your demands, Honor 70 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G 6nm SoC. It is backed by an upgraded Kyro 670 CPU and Adreno 642L GPU, which means powerful and fast computing is at the heart of the device. During our usage, not only did Honor 70 give us a reliable performance, but it was also a good companion for gaming. With Honor’s GPU Turbo X, we got exceptionally high frame rates when playing first-person shooters with buttery smooth graphics and response times. Even racing games on Honor 70 are a delight and the overall experience is both enjoyable and stable.

Longevity is another key aspect of Honor 70, with Honor OS Turbo X built into the smartphone’s Magic UI 6.1 on top of Android 12. With Turbo X, Honor 70’s hardware and software work seamlessly to keep more applications alive in memory by stopping background processes from getting killed. The smartphone can also intelligently clean up system junk files to provide more storage space. In this way, Honor 70 can effectively restore performance and extend its life even after constant daily usage.

Lastly, there is battery life. In this department, Honor 70 is truly spectacular. It features a large 4,800mAh battery for a full day of uninterrupted use and all-day productivity. Despite the smartphone’s thin chassis, it is incredible to see the smartphone feature strong battery life, thanks to the self-developed single-cell dual-loop battery design. Moreover, with 66W Honor Wired SuperCharge technology, you can go from 3 per cent to 60 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using the charger provided out of the box.

Verdict

The Honor 70 is a stellar choice for today’s social media-driven generation. The device provides flagship-level photography and video capabilities in a fashionable and sleek design. In this way, it not only caters to budding content creators enabling them to unleash their creativity in ways never seen before but also gaming enthusiasts because of its reliable performance.