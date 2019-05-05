DoH had previously ordered the closure of the hospital last Thursday

Abu Dhabi: Following the implementation of a corrective plan issued by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Universal Hospital in Abu Dhabi has reopened, officials said.

In a statement sent May 5, the DoH said the reinstatement of the facility took place following a visit from DoH’s audit team, which evaluated a series of rigorous measures taken by the hospital to correct its violations and ensure compliance with the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s standards and regulations.

As reported by Gulf News, DoH had previously ordered the closure of the hospital last Thursday, following a compliance audit that revealed several violations.

A top official at the hospital had told Gulf News at the time that the decision had been painful but that it supported the DoH's vision to provide the best healthcare to patients at all times.

Since then, the DoH, alongside the hospital management, have identified and taken all necessary corrective measures to ensure that the facility meets the necessary standards and can continue to provide the best health services to its patients.

According to the DoH statement, the hospital has provided assurances to the healthcare sector regulator, strongly reaffirming its commitment to avoid future violations and adhere to the recommendations set by DoH’s audit team.