Sharjah: Students of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, collected unused paper, recycling material and reusable stationery, transformed them into notebooks, wall posters and teaching aids for the benefit of needy children back in India. Venkatraman Krishnamoorthy, better known as the ‘Pencilman of the UAE’, was invited to the school as the chief guest at a special assembly to mark the occasion. Krishnamoorthy collects stationery for charity earning him the sobriquet. DPS Sharjah’s Director and Principal Vandana Marwaha reiterated the school’s green vision and its efforts to convert eco-friendly thoughts into practice.