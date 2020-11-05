Aster is holding free sessions with fitness experts and health checks at the Fitness Villages in Quranic Park and Kite Beach Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Free fitness sessions, rewards, giveaways and discounted health check-ups on select days -- a UAE-based health care group is going all out to promote fitness, health and wellbeing as the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 gets underway.

The move comes in the wake of the health care group - Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE - becoming the official Hospitals and Clinics partner of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

The group, which has a network of four hospitals and 90 clinics in the country, said it is supporting the vision of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to boost a healthy lifestyle through a simple task of performing 30 minutes of activity for 30 days straight, and thereby tackle the rising levels of obesity.

As official partner of DFC 2020, Aster said it will put all hands-on-deck to help residents do their part towards an active lifestyle. In order to achieve this objective, the group has launched a #LiveBetterwithAster campaign for residents of Dubai that will consist of free sessions with fitness experts and health checks at the Fitness Villages in Quranic Park and Kite Beach. In addition, residents can work on their own fitness and get rewarded for it through participation in contests and giveaways where they can win gift hampers and vouchers. Residents will also be able to avail special discounts in health check-ups, between October 30 and November 28, and avail them at any of the Aster hospitals and clinics in UAE before December 31, 2020.

Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE, said, “As leading healthcare providers in the region, the objectives of the Dubai Fitness Challenge work in symbiosis with our long-term goals to improve quality of life of the residents of the country. As official partners, Aster Hospitals & Clinics will be working on various initiatives to help motivate residents of Dubai to inculcate fitness regimes as part of their daily lifestyle. We have also launched several initiatives to motivate our own employees to participate in this campaign.”