Abu Dhabi: Three projects showcasing innovative AI applications for sustainable farming, food redistribution and waste reduction, and deforestation and biodiversity protection emerged as winners at the first dedicated summer school held at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Thirty-eight grade 11 students from across the UAE participated in this programme, which offered them a glimpse into the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and its career prospects.

The MBZUAI Summer School, held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), focussed on developing entrepreneurial and team skills through group-based AI and sustainability projects. These projects culminated in pitching ideas to a professional panel on how AI could address selected United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The winners

Three winning teams were announced at the closing event: Greenflow, a data-driven farming and portable smart greenhouse system; EcoEats, an AI-powered food redistribution and waste reduction system; and Guardians of the Forest, an AI-powered deforestation and biodiversity protection system.

“Taking part in the MBZUAI Summer School has been a really inspiring experience for me, providing an insight into some of the incredible technologies that are being developed here in the UAE and also enabling me to meet, share ideas, and have fun with students from other schools across the country,” said Ahmed Saeed Almarashdah from Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awal School, a member of the EcoEats team.

High demand

The five-day pilot programme was oversubscribed, receiving more than 230 applications, and showing a high level of interest in future study options in STEM, particularly in AI.

Selected participants from 23 schools gained insights into different AI areas, including film and music production, application development, generative AI (GenAI), and responsible AI use. Workshops were led by MBZUAI’s world-class faculty, alumni, students, and staff, who shared their knowledge on future skill requirements and job opportunities.

The summer school cohort consisted of 24 females and 14 males from three nationalities, including 36 Emiratis, all interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science and learning about real-world applications of AI. The seven project teams presented solutions for food security, sustainable agriculture, protection of marine life, support for minority groups, and mobility applications for safer roads, showcasing AI’s vast potential in addressing societal and sustainability challenges.

Benefits of AI

MBZUAI’s Provost, Professor Timothy Baldwin, commented, “MBZUAI is committed to ensuring that the next generation understands AI’s role in everyday life, is deployed responsibly, and is used as a tool for good. The overwhelming number of applicants combined with their level of knowledge, creativity for solving real-world problems, and passion to ethically apply their new learnings was impressive.”