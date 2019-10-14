Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed with Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, co-chaired the 9th meeting of the UAE-Russia Joint Committee, which held in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has extended its gratitude to Russia and its space agency Roscosmos for advancing the two countries’ space partnership which resulted in the launch of the first Emirati astronaut in space.

The message was conveyed Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation at the ninth meeting of the UAE-Russia Joint Committee held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He co-chaired the meeting with Denis Manturov, Russian minister of industry and trade.

“I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Russian Minister and the Russian firms, especially the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, for advancing our space partnership which culminated in the first space mission and the launch of the first Emirati astronaut into the International Space Station last month. We are all proud of Hazzaa Al Mansoori and happy that these moments will live forever in the memory of the Emirati people, especially the youth,” Shaikh Abdullah said.

According to him, the meeting complemented the works of previous meetings and was an extension of the strategic partnership announced by both countries during the landmark trip made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Moscow in June 2018.

“The 9th meeting of the joint committee holds a special significance as it precedes a historic state visit by Russian President Vladmir Putin to the UAE on October 15, which underscores the depth of bilateral ties across the political, economic, cultural, social and scientific spheres,’’ said Sheikh Abdullah.

“To maintain the momentum of the flourishing ties, we are cooperating to ensure stability in the region and working together to counter and confront all forms of the extremist ideology,’’ he added, highlighting the rapid growth in bilateral relations in areas of trade, tourism, military cooperation and space sciences.

The Russian minister also highlighted the special strategic relations between the UAE and Russia, describing the UAE as an important trade partner for Russia in the region. He also expressed delight at the success of the space mission of the first Emirati astronaut.

‘’We appreciate the mutual confidence, constructive dialogue and joint framework through which leaders in our countries are working through,’’ he said. He hailed President Putin’s upcoming visit to Abu Dhabi as ‘’important.’’ He noted that the mutual visa waiver agreement had contributed to a marked increase in tourism exchange between the two countries.

“We are looking forward to participate in Expo 2020 in Dubai which will further our distinguished bilateral ties,’’ Manturov added.

Among the other areas that were discussed at the meeting were the two countries’ cooperation in maintaining the balance in the world oil markets, a time frame to double the trade exchange under the joint work approach, a joint Memorandum on Cooperation between the Emirati and Russian customs authorities, launch of a committee for businessmen to represent chambers of commerce, tourism and mutual investments.