UAE, Singapore explore new horizons to strengthen trade, investment partnership

Commenting on the meeting, Al Zeyoudi said: “Our partnership with Singapore continues to grow on solid foundations, particularly in trade and investment. By strengthening ties between our business communities, empowering our private sectors and facilitating trade and investment flows, we will unlock new opportunities for companies and investors in both countries. The UAE is committed to deepening cooperation with Singapore in priority sectors and building more diversified and sustainable trade and investment relations that keep pace with a changing global economy.”