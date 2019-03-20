Results from the most recent World Happiness Report (WHR) released on Wednesday

It's the fifth year running that the Emirates topped the region's happiness index

New York: The UAE was ranked first in the Arab region in the World Happiness Report for the fifth consecutive year.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), which produces the World Happiness Report, said in a statement: “In 2016, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) committed to implementing a happiness and wellbeing policy agenda within the UAE, and to help lead the growing happiness and wellbeing movement globally through research, collaboration, and policy implementation”.

Minister of State for Happiness Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi with school children Image Credit: Supplied

The statement added: “Results from the most recent World Happiness Report (WHR), released on 20 March 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, indicate positive trends for the UAE since 2016”.

Happiness scores

It also said: “The UAE nationals recorded high happiness scores. Furthermore, living in the UAE shows a positive impact on the lives of residents; the happiness scores of residents living in the UAE are higher than their scores in their home countries.

A Dubai police officer distributes bottles of juice to workers. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

These results confirm that the UAE is on an upward national trajectory since its 2016 commitment to happiness and wellbeing. - World Happiness Report

In the 2016 World Happiness Report, the UAE ranked 28th in the global happiness rankings, and since then, the country has seen gains in its score and has advanced 7 places to 21st worldwide.

Its overall happiness score has also been improving every year from 2016 to 2019”.

Workers engage in a tug-of-war during the International Day of Happiness programme at Zabeel Park. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News