Highlights
- The UAE ranked first in region in the World Happiness Report
- It's the fifth year running that the Emirates topped the region's happiness index
- Results from the most recent World Happiness Report (WHR) released on March 20, 2019 at the UN headquarters in New York
New York: The UAE was ranked first in the Arab region in the World Happiness Report for the fifth consecutive year.
The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), which produces the World Happiness Report, said in a statement: “In 2016, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) committed to implementing a happiness and wellbeing policy agenda within the UAE, and to help lead the growing happiness and wellbeing movement globally through research, collaboration, and policy implementation”.
The statement added: “Results from the most recent World Happiness Report (WHR), released on 20 March 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, indicate positive trends for the UAE since 2016”.
Happiness scores
It also said: “The UAE nationals recorded high happiness scores. Furthermore, living in the UAE shows a positive impact on the lives of residents; the happiness scores of residents living in the UAE are higher than their scores in their home countries.
These results confirm that the UAE is on an upward national trajectory since its 2016 commitment to happiness and wellbeing.
In the 2016 World Happiness Report, the UAE ranked 28th in the global happiness rankings, and since then, the country has seen gains in its score and has advanced 7 places to 21st worldwide.
Its overall happiness score has also been improving every year from 2016 to 2019”.
