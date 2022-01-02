Dubai: Ramadan is predicted to fall in April in 2022this year, experts predicted. The exact date that Ramadan is set to begin will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.
Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Federation of Space and Astronomy Sciences, predicted in May last year that Ramadan in 2022 is expected to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He added at the time that Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 - based on the Islamic calendar. These dates will be confirmed closer to the date based on moon-sighting.
A study conducted by Arabia Weather in November, 2021 showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 3:24am Mecca time.
The moon will remain in the sky of Mecca after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramadan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, in all Arab countries.