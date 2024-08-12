Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has resolved 1,234 disputes through mediation and conciliation in the first six months of the year, leading to total financial settlements of Dh443.039 million.
In a report released today, the Department said it settled 657 commercial disputes, 276 real estate disputes, and 301 consumer and civil disputes, leading to settlements of Dh148.8 million, Dh104.4 million and Dh189.7 million respectively.
Promoting alternative dispute resolution through mediation and conciliation is a key priority for the Judicial Department, Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary said.
Al Abri highlighted the importance of the Judicial Department’s collaboration with strategic partners in establishing external centres for mediation and conciliation, particularly in commercial and economic disputes.
These include the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in Abu Dhabi, which features conciliators approved by the Judicial Department and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as well as the Consumer Dispute Settlement Centre under the Department of Economic Development. These centres aim to accelerate the resolution of disputes between consumers and commercial enterprises in a cost-effective and amicable manner.