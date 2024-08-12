Al Abri highlighted the importance of the Judicial Department’s collaboration with strategic partners in establishing external centres for mediation and conciliation, particularly in commercial and economic disputes.

These include the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in Abu Dhabi, which features conciliators approved by the Judicial Department and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as well as the Consumer Dispute Settlement Centre under the Department of Economic Development. These centres aim to accelerate the resolution of disputes between consumers and commercial enterprises in a cost-effective and amicable manner.