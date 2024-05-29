Sharjah: Starting June 3, some public health centres will stop the medical fitness examination service, the Emirates Health Services (EHS), the entity in charge of healthcare services in northern emirates, has announced.

Medical fitness is a mandatory requirement for all expats to get a UAE residency visa.

The service enables an expatriate to obtain a certificate of good health following a fitness examination to prove that such an individual is free from communicable and infectious diseases, thereby allowing him/her to obtain a residence permit within the UAE or to renew his/her current residence.

The service closure will take place in the following four public health centres, EHS said: Ajman Public Health Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre, Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre and Fujairah Public Health Centre.

“We are pleased to offer the service through each emirate’s medical fitness examination centres affiliated with the EHS,” the authority added.

Where to go now

Individuals wishing to undergo medical fitness tests for residency purpose can instead visit the following centres.

Ajman:

Mushairef Residence Medical Examination Centre and Al Nuaimiya Residence Medical Examination Centre.

Ras Al Khaimah:

Dahan Residence Medical Examination Centre and RAKZ Residence Medical Examination Centre

Umm Al Quwain:

Al Madar Residence Medical Examination Centre

Fujairah:

Al Amal Residence Medical Examination Centre and Mina Tower Residence Medical Examination Centre.