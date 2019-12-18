UAE residents flooded social media on Wednesday to share their choice of the best UAE logo

The Seven Lines is one of the three logos to represent the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: It’s the second day of voting for the UAE’s new logo, and it looks like there’s already a preference.

On Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, invited the public to take part in selecting the new logo that will represent the UAE to the world, as part of its nation brand.

As of December 17, 2019, people in the UAE and across the world can vote for their favorite logo by accessing the website nationbrand.ae. For every vote, the UAE will plant a tree. The aim is to plant millions of trees across the world.

Tweeps chose and shared their most preferred design with the Arabic hashtags #UAE_calligraphy, #the_palm and #seven_lines, while encouraging others to vote and do the same.

“I chose the #seven_lines, what is your choice?” tweeted Rashash.

Voters can select from three logos that were created by 49 Emirati artists from across the seven emirates.

The public can select from three logos titled "Emirates in Calligraphy", "The Palm" or "7 Lines".

The national project UAE Nation Brand was established last November, and aims to create the visual identity of a nation’s brand, just like the case in businesses and corporations, which reflects a nation’s unique values and elements that sets it apart.

The nation’s logo will be used across all sectors and events to represent and promote the country’s economic, historical, geographical, humanitarian and cultural elements to the rest of the world.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the nation brand as one that will establish the UAE’s positive image and promote its story of rapid development in the global consciousness on an individual and state level.

“Developing a brand image that represents the UAE’s values will help strengthen and expand our diverse national initiatives for the benefit and happiness of people,” he said. “The UAE is at the heart of global economic, social and cultural development. The nation brand will deepen the country’s impact and soft power across the world,” he said.

On Wednesday, social networking sites in the UAE were filled with positive reviews about the competition, and Netizens were more than willing to share their favourite logo with the hashtag #UAENationBrand.

The 7 Lines

The most popular logo was the 7 lines, which appealed to the majority of voters. Having each emirate represented in the brand proved to be a strong point for residents, who said they were also attracted to the colours of the UAE flag.

The seven lines shape the map of the Emirates with the national colors, representing the future-focused leaders of the seven emirates united towards the country’s growth.

The Calligraphy

Following close behind was the Emirates calligraphy, winning voters with the logo’s intricate design that represents the sand dunes of the country.

The "Emirates in Calligraphy" logo emphasises the unique association and sentiment that the name "Emirates" brings to citizens, residents and visitors coming together from all over the world.

The Palm

As of yet, the palm tree logo looks like its in third place.