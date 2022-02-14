Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront, Holy Quran Academy, and Sharjah University City Hall are three of the architectural landmarks selected as the backdrop for shows during the ongoing Sharjah Light Festival 2022.
With light shows scheduled to continue across the emirate until February 20, sites included in the Festival are welcoming visitors from 6pm to 11pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.
Al Majaz Waterfront will play host to a show titled ‘SLF Gallery’, drawing the audience to view the individual light panels, and allowing them to see the reflections of geometric shapes and twinkling lights on the surface of Khalid Lagoon. The show aims to highlight the people, places, and achievements of Sharjah and the UAE.
Meanwhile, the display planned for Holy Quran Academy is titled ‘The Language of Infinity’ and takes a more narrative tone to look back at the history of the emirate and towards to the future. The Language of Infinity merges geometry, calligraphy, and arabesque patterns in an homage to Islam; it then moves on to ponder the future of these Islamic patterns. Traditional motifs are subsequently displayed, as though appearing from shifting sands, inviting viewers to interpret the digital constructions and mathematical designs that reflect the architectural aesthetic of the Holy Quran Academy.
Finally, at University City Hall, a show titled ‘The Spiral of Light’ is set to take place, depicting the stages life in the emirate has gone through, and illustrating the importance of the sea, the library, and the spiral. The Hall epitomises Sharjah’s dedication to education and heritage. The ‘present’ portion of the show depicts the emirate’s most notable achievements in education, art, astronomy, construction, communication, and ecology. Enlightenment, family, heritage, and culture will also be on display, highlighted as the means to drive achievements over the next 50 years in Sharjah and the UAE.