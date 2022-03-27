Dubai: The UAE Government will run the 7th edition of the GovTech Prize on March 30 as part of the World Government Summit 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

GovTech Prize is an annual global award designed to motivate world government entities and startups to create and innovate Government Technology solutions that help solve common and pressing global challenges.

The GovTech Prize, managed by the GX programme launched by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program (EGSEP) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, is to recognise innovations in the areas of Health and Wellbeing, Education & Remote Learning, Refugees, Climate Change, AI Powered Government Services and Unique Breakthroughs.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, stated ahead of the event: “GovTech Prize, represents the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The Prize also reflects WGS mission, while recognising the exceptional levels of innovation and efforts in the government services arena that help solve challenges that are of a global nature and which touch the lives of millions, and at times billions, of people in today’s world.”

He added; “This year’s edition has managed to create a huge traction from countries across the globe. Having over 250 case studies nominated from 65 countries is proof that the power of innovation, the collaborative and joined efforts between government bodies, private sector and startup ecosystem have so much potential and impact to improve lives and the world we live in.”

Six categories in GovTech

This year, the Education & Remote Learning category focuses on solutions related to solving challenges of teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and societal issues associated with them, while the Health & Wellbeing category is geared towards rewarding solutions related to management and control of the pandemic, and the broader impact on society.

As for the Refugees category, this is to reward the use of technology to help the global refugee crisis and improve the lives of those who have been uprooted from their homes as a result of conflict. The Climate Change category focuses on innovative technology solutions that reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcities, as well as solutions that aims for sustainable development.

The last two categories are the AI Powered Government Services and the Unique Breakthroughs. The former recognises digital initiatives by governments to improve government services that are powered by Artificial Intelligence through reimagined service delivery, and more efficient operations that bring value, while the latter focuses on government technological breakthroughs that are bold, brave steps that create history in response to global challenges.