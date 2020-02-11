Wish is the 4,000th to be granted by foundation since it was launched in 2003

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's 'Make a Wish' Foundation announced on Sunday that it had granted its 4,000th wish, since its establishment in 2003.

The 4,000th wish was granted to 15-year-old Emirati girl Rawdha, who suffers from type one diabetes. The young girl’s wish was that a mosque would be built in a poor country and would be named after the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nayhan, founder of the UAE.

Rawda’s wish came to life earlier this week when the foundation, in cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, announced that the mosque has been built in the Republic of Uganda. As young Rawda requested the mosque, that accommodates 450 men and women, was named “Sheikh Zayed” mosque.

The CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation UAE, Hani Al Zubaidi, expressed his pride that the 4000th wish was simultaneously a humanitarian act, “Rawda’s wish embodies the fruits of the good and tender love that Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, instilled in the UAE citizens. Today, highlights the UAE’s leading role in all areas of great humanitarian work on the Arab and International levels. Our appreciation is extended to the individuals and institutions who generously supported the Foundation’s donation campaigns that has raised the funds to build the mosque.”

Rawda’s father also extended his appreciation to the foundation. He believes that his daughter’s generosity is inspired by the UAE’s wise leadership who have set a role model for the younger generation with their great humanitarian and charitable endeavors. His daughter’s wish is proof that the memory of Sheikh Zayed prevails in the hearts of the youth, and that they embody his spirit of promoting philanthropy.