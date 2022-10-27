Abu Dhabi: Doctors in the UAE are once again urging residents to adopt basic hygiene measures and hike their immunity by getting the annual flu shot as households report symproms of respiratory illnesses.

“These respiratory illnesses are not new. They are usually seen in school-going children, and are now also affecting adults, especially the elderly.

Dr Mohamed Shafeeq "As their immunity is generally low, they are more affected,” said Dr Mohamed Shafeeq, head of internal medicine at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Abhinav Gupta, internal medicine specialist at Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches, said these illnesses are common during the winter. “With that being said, we are seeing an increase in the number of patients affected by the flu. It is natural for flu viruses to spread more easily during periods of seasonal change,” he said, adding that it is advisable to still wear masks where necessary.

Dr Abhinav Gupta The doctors’ assessments are in keeping with findings by health authorities. Last week, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said the flu infection rate in Abu Dhabi has reverted to pre-pandemic levels, and that this trend was expected.

Typical symptoms

Patients typically present with fever, aching muscles, chills, headaches, dry and persistent coughs, runny nose and sore throats. If their condition worsens, some patients also report shortness of breath. With young children, vomiting or diarrhoea are also common.

The contagious nature of these viruses also means that they pass easily from one member of the household to another.

Afflicted residents

Irina Strelkova, a Dubai resident from Uzbekistan, said she came down with the flu about a week ago, and had all the typical symptoms.

Irina Strelkova “My 10-year-old daughter also got it from me, and it took both of us around seven days to recover. We both also stayed home from work and school,” Strelkova said.

She said she had been planning to get the flu shot and will schedule the immunisation over the next week.

Fathima Noaf, 25, a social media account manager from India, is still recovering from the flu, and is currently working from home.

“I got it from my husband, who has now recovered. We didn’t take the flu shot, although we will now look into it,” she said.

Flu vaccines

The most efficient way to protect oneself from the flu is through vaccination, stressed Dr Gupta.

These vaccines need to be taken every year to provide optimal protection from the most prevalent cold and flu viruses. This year, the vaccine is a quadrilent vaccine, meaning that it protects against four different flu viruses, including influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2) and two influenza B viruses.

The jabs are now widely available at public and private clinics across the UAE, and doctors have said that it is not too late to get immunised. Moreover, vaccinating oneself also prevents the infection spreading to more vulnerable members of the community, including the elderly and the immunocompromised who are more likely to develop complications from the flu.

How to maximise your protection from the flu

Dr Shafeeq and Dr Gupta shared the following tips:

Get the flu shot. The vaccine does not necessarily prevent you from getting the flu, but it minimises the severity and risk of complications. In addition, elderly patients are advised to get their jabs as early as possible.

Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly.

Stay away from infected people or those with symptoms.

Stay adequately hydrated.

Eat foods rich in Vitamin C.

Get seven to eight hours of good sleep to keep your immune system healthy