Dubai: India’s Supreme Court on Thursday decided to dispose of the petition on NRI voting rights in April, the advocate for the UAE-based petitioner Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil told Gulf News.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for a detailed hearing on a non-miscellaneous day in April when adjourning the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the NRI entrepreneur, said advocate Haris Beeran, who appeared for Dr. Vayalil.

“With this, it is expected that the long-pending demand of the NRIs will finally get a new lease of life as the court would clear the way forward for the petition in April,” said Beeran.

He said the apex court on Thursday considered a fresh compilation of orders passed till date in the six-year-old plea, which was submitted to draw the attention of the court to the delay in taking an action on the long-pending demand.

Though the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, had passed a bill enabling NRI proxy voting rights earlier in August 2018, it lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Later in June 2019, though there were news reports suggesting that the Union Cabinet may take a call on introducing a fresh bill in the parliament regarding this, nothing has happened so far.

“A detailed compilation was submitted before the court to draw its attention to the continuing delay in reaching to a conclusive action on this,” said advocate Haris.

As of now, overseas Indians are free to cast their votes in their registered constituencies. The PIL demands right for NRIs to vote from their workplace through e-ballot or proxy voting.