Abu Dhabi: For their own safety, bike and scooter riders must dismount from their vehicles when crossing the road, Abu Dhabi Police have urged.
The police offered the safety tip as part of a public message on its social media platforms. In it, the police called on cyclists and scooter riders to never cross the road while riding.
Safety tips
It also offered other measures that riders should follow:
• Do not ride bicycles and scooters against the direction of traffic flow.
• Avoid riding a bicycle or scooter on a road where maximum speed limits exceed 60km/h.
• Do not ride a bicycle or scooter in areas designated for walking and running, including on walking and running tracks.
• Never hold on to another moving vehicle when riding a bicycle or scooter.
Bicycle and scooter rules
While bicycles and electric scooters are permitted in Abu Dhabi, riders must adhere to a number of regulations that are designed to protect them and other road users. The laws call on riders to wear safety gear, including reflective vests and clothing while riding, and ban taking pillion riders. Abu Dhabi also regulates what kinds two-wheelers can be used, with riders banned from riding electric scooters with seats.