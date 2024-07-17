Dubai: The UAE’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive comprehensive development was a focal point of a session held on the sidelines of a UN forum.

Hosted by the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs and Partners, the event featured members of the UAE delegation. It was held on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development.

The UAE delegation, along with international representatives and UN programme officials, explored sustainability opportunities in future cities and the potential use of AI in integrated government operations at both city and regional levels.

The UAE delegation highlighted the government’s dedication to expanding AI usage and strengthening global partnerships to advance government and development goals. They stressed the importance of research, innovation, and international cooperation.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, deputy minister of cabinet affairs for competitiveness and experience exchange and chair of the National Committee on UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressed the session. He discussed the UAE’s proactive approach to integrating AI in developing sustainable smart cities, focusing on human-centric design to prioritise community needs and well-being. He highlighted the role of innovative technologies in driving positive changes and enhancing quality of life while mitigating negative impacts.

He underscored the UAE’s Government Experience Exchange Programme, through which the country shares best practices in governmental operations with global partners to achieve SDGs.

“As we look to the future, our focus must remain on fostering inclusive partnerships and expanding technological capacities. By doing so, we can work collaboratively to bridge the digital divide, creating a future where technology significantly enhances the lives of individuals and communities worldwide.”

Since its establishment in 2012, the HLPF has served as the primary platform for the UN to discuss progress on the SDGs and has played a central role in monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.