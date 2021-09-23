Dubai: A UAE business tycoon and a key Israeli politician visiting the UAE have discussed investment opportunities in both the countries.
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, received in his office Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi, Deputy Speaker of the 24th Knesset, member of the Israeli Knesset for Meretz, member of the Finance Committee, and member of the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs, said a press release.
Present during the meeting was Mohammed Al Habtoor, vice-chairman and CEO of the Group. Al Habtoor welcomed Rinawie-Zoabi and congratulated her on being the first Arab Knesset Deputy Speaker, a key position in Israeli politics, as well as her roles in the various important committees.
Rinawie-Zoabi, who is visiting the UAE for the first time, expressed to Al Habtoor her admiration of the atmosphere of openness, tolerance and safety in the Emirates.
“You immediately get the feeling that the security forces are truly there to serve the people and ensure their happiness and comfort,” she said.
During the meeting, Al Habtoor discussed with Rinawie-Zoabi investment opportunities in Israel and the UAE alike. “We are contemplating various opportunities in Israel in different sectors we operate in. I am hoping to visit Israel soon where my team and I will complete our studies and choose the best path for us into the Israeli economy,” he added.