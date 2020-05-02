The tally was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE

A police officer wears a smart helmet as he uses it to test the temperature of workers in Dubai. Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 561 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally to 13,599. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE announced the new cases on Saturday.

Total number of recoveries in the UAE is now 2,664. Total death toll is 119.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed another 561 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 13,599, and the active cases to 10,816, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

UAE COVID-19 update on May 2, 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News/MOHAP

Speaking during the ministry’s media briefing, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, Official Spokesperson for the UAE government, announced that 22 people of determination have been found to be infected with the virus following the launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 36,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, Al Shami added.

Eight more deaths have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 119. The deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 121 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 2,664 of total recovered patients.

Al Shamsi expressed the ministry’s expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

Total numbers for Saturday 2 May

New cases: 561

Deaths: 8