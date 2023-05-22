Abu Dhabi: Two Abu Dhabi colleges – the Khawarizmi International College (KIC) and Liwa College of Technology (LCT) – have merged under the umbrella of education provider NEMA Education.

The merged institution will include five advanced colleges offering 25 specialised academic programmes between them, including programmes designed for engineering, health sciences, management, digital media, humanities, and other majors, the college said in a statement.

Additionally, NEMA Education will offer a sophisticated infrastructure for students and researchers, including 35 application laboratories, and make use of a pool of 100 faculty members.

The merger of the two colleges will add to Abu Dhabi’s higher education offerings, and will provide the labour market with specialised workers who meet the future needs of national development, NEMA Education said.

“The merger of KIC and LCT aims to upgrade academic performance, and provide an evolved educational environment supported by developed infrastructure. It also intends to guarantee the overall quality of the educational programmes and majors offered, as well as secure international academic accreditation from specialised international authorities. The merger supports the wise leadership’s vision to develop the education system to guarantee international competitiveness,” said Dr Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, chairman of the Board of NEMA Education.

LCT background

LCT, formerly Emirates College of Technology, was established in 1993 after gaining recognition from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and currently offers a wide range of academic programmes with over 1,700 enrolled students. The merger sees its addition to the portfolio of institutions operating under NEMA Education, including Abu Dhabi University, Knowledge Group, and KIC. These institutions has over 10,000 students enrolled in its educational institutions, and thousands more who receive professional training through its training institutions.

“The acquisition of LCT is in line with our continued efforts to support the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030. At NEMA Education, we proceed according to meticulously thought-out plan, and have enough confidence in our ability to work effectively to adapt to the needs of students, while also developing professionals who can support the national economy,” Dr Aldhaheri said.