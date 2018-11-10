Dubai: Dubai-based TV host Uma Ghosh has been left aghast after an advertisement for a dubious get-rich-quick scheme featuring her face and name went viral on Facebook.
Peddled as a news report, the fake advertorial shows Ghosh endorsing an auto trading software for crypto currencies during a talk show.
It even has a purported quote from Ghosh describing how easy it was to ‘make massive amounts of money’ in digital currencies using the automated trader.
“After her initial deposit for Dh1,000 was made, the trading platform went to work, buying low and selling high. Within three minutes she had successfully increased her initial funds to Dh1,774. That’s a Dh774 profit,” said the article.
Ghosh said she has nothing to do with the article which has been flooding the Facebook feeds of unsuspecting UAE residents over the week.
"I am not even remotely associated with it. This false advertising is not only tarnishing my image, it’s also luring people to invest in what may well be a scam,” she warned. “I wrote to the website which published this misleading article, but the email bounced back,” she told Gulf News on Sunday.
Of late, several high-profile celebrities in the UAE and abroad have been wrongly linked in similar fake advertorials involving binary options, auto-trading and crypto currency.
Among them is English reality television judge and producer Simon Cowell. Recently, it was reported that Conwell has invested £500,000 of his own capital, calling it a ‘wealth creation system’.
Another victim Mark Lewis, who founded the consumer site MoneySavingExpert.com, has even sued Facebook for failing to stop the misleading adverts.