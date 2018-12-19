Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorcyclists to abide by the traffic rules, as more than 50 per cent of accidents in the last three years involved young riders.
Motorbike accidents accounted for about five per cent of the total road accidents in the emirate, from 2016 to November 30, 2018, and 50 per cent of the accidents were caused by riders between the ages of 18 and 20 years.
The total number of accidents were not revealed by the police.
The main causes of accidents included sudden lane changing, speeding, entering major roads without paying attention and jumping red signals.