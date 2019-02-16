“New drivers are particularly under pressure due to the way others behave on roads and this leads to a lot of accidents. One of the issues that I want to highlight is about taking the free right. In many cases, all vehicles cannot enter the free lane from the starting point and those already on the free lane won’t let others enter even if there is space. I feel drivers should give space to each other and there should be mutual respect,” said Nurul Ameen, a Dubai resident with over five years of driving experience.