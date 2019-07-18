UAE driving licence will be revoked for one year if drivers get more than 24 black points

Ajman Police arrested a driver and issued 67 black points for his reckless driving. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: A 19-year-old man ended up with a whopping 67 black points on his driver’s licence for breaking a long list of traffic rules, in addition to endangering the lives of the public.

A viral video that was recently posted on UAE social networking sites showed a teenager dangerously driving a Nissan Patrol in the area of Al Rawd in Ajman.

The driver, from the GCC, was performing stunts near homes and shops, and had his engine modified to make extremely loud revving noises.

Major Rashid Bin Hindi, director of search and traffic control at Ajman Police, said that police were able to use surveillance footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood to identify the reckless driver and arrest him accordingly.

Maj Bin Hendi explained that police implemented the hefty penalties in accordance with the UAE traffic law.

As per the law, the driver was issued with a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points for reckless driving. The police also found that the driver had exceeded the limit of car window tinting and was slapped with a Dh1,500 fine. Since the introduction of revised federal traffic law on July 1, 2017, car owners are allowed to tint all windows up to 50 per cent, except the front windscreen.

The motorist was also fined Dh2,000 and penalised with another 12 back points for modifying his car engine.

Once the driver was held by authorities, police confiscated the teenager’s 4x4 vehicle for four months and a half and had his driver’s licence revoked.

Police also said that the young driver had already accumulated 32 black points within the year, and once the new black points were issued, the motorist faced a total of 67 black points.