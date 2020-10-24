Passengers disembark from a public transport bus from Al Ghubaiba bus station, Bur Dubai last year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will on Sunday launch celebratory events leading up to the 11th Public Transport Day on November 1, including 2 million nol Plus points available through a virtual game on RTA’s website.

The ‘Hunt for the Virtual Treasure’ game on November 1 will enable players to search for ‘Gold Coins’ available in various modes of public transport. Seven commuters collecting the highest number of points will get prizes, with the first place winner get 1 million nol Plus loyalty points. The runner-up will get 500,000 points and the third-place finisher will have 250,000 points credited to his or her nol card. The fourth winner will get 100,000 points, and the remaining three winners will get 50,000 points each.

The nol Plus points system offers nol card holders cash in the form of points redeemable in various uses. Image Credit: Supplied

The nol Plus points system offers nol card holders cash in the form of points redeemable in various uses such as paying for public transport fares and shopping in about 11,000 approved outlets. nol can also be used to enter Etihad Museum and public parks across Dubai.

Events

RTA will start Public Transport Day’s events tomorrow [Sunday] by increasing all nol Plus points earned through the use of public transit modes by three folds. VOX Cinemas will offer public transport riders 100 cinema tickets (60 at public transport stations and 40 for answering quizzes through social media). Noon.com will patron the promotional events and offer each public transport user a promo code on display on screens at public transport stations.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi “RTA’s annual celebrations of Public Transport Day on November 1 are driven by a commitment to protect the environment against the carbon footprint resulting from the use of massive numbers of private vehicles. So, encouraging people to use public transport is the ultimate objective of the Public Transport Day event,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.