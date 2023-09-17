Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will be participating in the upcoming ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE Redefined’ job fair, offering 200 job vacancies across a range of engineering and scientific fields. The three-day job fair begins on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.
RTA’s objective is to draw in Emirati graduates and talents to build a database of qualified talents ready to adopt new skills and professional work practices. RTA seeks to recruit experienced individuals to leverage their scientific expertise and professional practices.
“Our annual participation in this fair underscore our commitment to the Emiratisation strategy. This event draws a broad segment of fresh university, college, and institute graduates, as well as senior Emirati leaders in various positions,” said Athari Mohammed, Director of Human Resources and Development Department, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.
“RTA fosters a work environment that promotes continuous learning and training for its employees. It values innovation and precision in task execution and focuses on nurturing and upscaling UAE talents by hosting workshops and familiarising them with international best practices in human development,” added Athari.
Specialisations wanted
“Driven by the RTA’s commitment to hire top young talents across various specialisations and universities, individuals interested in available jobs spanning engineering, data science, urban planning, IT security, and other specialisations in transportation and rail can input their details online on tablets set up at the RTA’s booth or opt for in-person interviews with specialists of RTA’s Human Resources and Development Department.”