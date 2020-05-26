Video Credit: DTC

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has launched a moving video tribute to its frontline workers, from taxi drivers and mechanics of taxi and limousine vehicles, to employees of the Operations Control centre and security personnel, and others, for the role they are playing for the safety of the society and the nation during these unprecedented times.

The “Thank You Our Heroes” video series features DTC staff members from different departments, working day and night to keep Dubai on the move. The videos show DTC’s dedicated transportation army workers faithfully battling behind the scenes to keep the city up and running, while the majority must isolate at home, while ensuring public transport runs smoothly for those who need it the most.

Video: A tribute to DTC's limo drivers

Commenting on the release of the videos, CEO of DTC, Dr. Yousif Al Ali, said: “In light of the current situation that we are facing due to Covid-19, our corporation's efforts stood out with strategic planning for precautionary measures to address the challenges imposed by Covid-19 on both DTC staff and customers. We have successfully played an effective role in maintaining our operations with carefully drawn-out plans to implement best practices and solutions to help prevent virus outbreaks and maintain our society's health, in addition to the most important our business strategic goals and corporate social responsibilities, to provide safety and happiness to our society in Dubai… and beyond."

The circumstances have confirmed the effectiveness and readiness of DTC's heroes and the frontline heroes with their exceptionally high professionalism in dealing with emergency situations. - Dr. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of DTC

“The corporation's efforts also included applying the latest smart technology in our work like the DTC's Smart Mobile Booking Application, training and developing, as well as cooperating with several parties to ensure all cultural and humanitarian activities are uninterrupted, and to face any challenge that may arise during this period,” he added.

Video: A tribute to DTC's taxi drivers

“Most importantly, the circumstances have confirmed the effectiveness and readiness of DTC's heroes and the frontline heroes with their exceptionally high professionalism in dealing with emergency situations, from taxi and limousine drivers and mechanics of DTC’s vehicles, to employees of the Operations Control centre and security personnel, and others, who took it as their responsibility to ensure the safety of the members of our society and nation."

“They work hard and restless behind the scenes and on the frontline, making sacrifices in order to overcome this stage successfully, God willing,” he concluded.

Video: A tribute to DTC's car washing personnel