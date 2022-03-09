Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Wednesday the launch of two marine transport lines serving the latest tourist destinations and residential communities in Dubai.
The RTA said the move is part of the Marine Transport Master Plan 2020-2030, aimed at “serving residential communities and development projects with a sea view”.
The first line shuttles between two tourist and recreational areas, namely the Bluewaters Island and the Marina, on all weekdays according to a plan tailored to the pattern of daily riders. The service operates from Monday to Friday from 4.50 pm to 11.25 pm and during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4.10 pm to 11.45 pm. The fare is set as Dh5 dirhams.
The second line connects the residential areas at the Dubai Creek Marina: (Creek Harbour Station), with the surrounding attractions at the Dubai Festival City, during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4pm to 11.55 pm, with a tariff of just Dh2.
The RTA added: “Coordination is in hand with the developer to link Souk Al Marfa on Deira Island with Dubai Creek through the ferry and traditional abras. The new line is scheduled for operation in the first quarter of this year.