Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors RTA, received an International Safety Management (ISM) certificate code from the Bureau Veritas Group, a shipping classification organisation approved by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS). “Bureau Veritas Group audited RTA’s Marine Transport Department and the Ferries to verify their compliance with safety stipulations in place; which resulted in obtaining this international marine safety certificate,” said Mohammad Abu Baker Al Hashemi, director of Marine Transport. “The RTA is always keen on the safety of marine transit modes; which are particularly appealing to tourists, visitors, citizens and residents of Dubai,” he added.