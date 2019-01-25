Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors at RTA, said he was pleased to receive the certification as it shows that the RTA complies by international standards of asset management and sustainability. The RTA adopts a multi-task facility management system that caters to the coordination between buildings, individuals, and infrastructure in addition to power, water and sewage services. It seeks to ensure that these overlapping services are run in harmony. It is a demanding task that requires highly skilled management, and contributes to extending the prescribed lifecycle of assets.