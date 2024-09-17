Dubai: Emirates and the Museum of the Future will host the first Aviation Future Week, taking place from October 15-17 in Dubai.

UAE ministers, senior government officials, industry leaders from across the aviation and aerospace, airfreight, Maintenance, Overhaul & Repair (MRO) and logistics ecosystem, will converge in Dubai for the inaugural event.

The event presents a platform for unparalleled insights and discussion opportunities around the passenger journey and future traffic demand, airfreight and logistics, as well as the latest developments in AI and XR.

Key discussions

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates & Group said: “It is fitting that Dubai is setting the stage for visionary global leaders and decision makers in aviation and aerospace to gather for key discussions and powerful collaborations to help redefine what the future could look like for the industry at Aviation Future Week. Dubai’s strategic commitment to leveraging technology and innovation and embracing the digital revolution is fertile ground to pioneer new approaches and push the boundaries of what is possible for more efficient and sustainable operations, and reshaping the passenger journey and experience as the industry forges ahead.”

Three-day agenda

Aviation Future Week will include key notes, panels and workshops over three days. The first day includes a packed programme led by speakers and industry experts who will address air travel demand and airport infrastructure and how airports, airlines, aerospace manufacturers and other stakeholders can deliver an enhanced passenger experience using technology.

The second day will be dedicated to developments within airfreight and logistics, while the second half of the day with focus on MRO development within the region. The third and final day will navigate the boundary-breaking potential of Web3, AI and XR infused solutions to drive workflow efficiencies and service delivery. Sessions will also tackle strategies required to rethink existing processes through AI, and the collaboration necessary to upskill the aviation workforce today to embrace, adopt and leverage these technologies.

Exhibition