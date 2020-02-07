Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new smart channel entitled: Salik Virtual Assistant to deliver Salik services through Chat Bot via Salik portal.
The service is delivered as part of the RTA’s efforts to provide best-in-class services to customers and keep pace with the government’s drive of adopting e-solutions to maximise people happiness.
Users of Salik Virtual Assistant can receive instant replies to their inquiries through an automated response i.e. Chat Bot. This channel can provide information about the balance of Salik account, and top-up. In case the Virtual Assistant is unable to sort out customer inquiries, the customer will be automatically referred to the concerned staff who will cater to the case.
Through this new smart channel, customers can recharge Salik accounts via credit card or vouchers available at points of sale through inserting the registered telephone number, and the plate number. This technology is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence as well as Smart Dubai and People Happiness goals.