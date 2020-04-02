RTA has offered 20 per cent discount on fares for rides to and from hospitals Image Credit:

Dubai: Passengers who book rides to and from hospitals and healthcare facilities can now get 20 per cent discount on their taxi fare.

A discount of 20 per cent will be given per ride booked on the Careem app, to over 43 selected hospitals and healthcare facilities. Valid on Hala (Dubai Taxi) and Hala Van Taxi, the offer is reserved for a maximum of 10 trips per user.

Following the government’s advice, booking a Hala (Dubai Taxi) remains restricted to buying food, basic essentials and going to the hospital. Or for a commute to work within one of the vital approved sectors by the Ministries — health, energy, telecommunications, security, and police sectors.

When booking a ride to one of the selected hospitals, Hala customers can find the hospital promo code on the blog section of the hala website https://halaride.com/helpinghand/ or the table provided below.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “As our city faces challenging times, we want to put our community and the people who are supporting it first. Inspired by the true heroes who are still selflessly travelling to the front line in hospitals and clinics around Dubai everyday, we are introducing this discount on their Hala rides. We are happy to show our support of them, and of course to our fellow residents who may find themselves in need of their services.”