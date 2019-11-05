SHARJAH A tow truck or recovery vehicle driver was killed after the tow hook hit his face while he was towing a broken down vehicle in Industrial Area No12.The accident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday. Police identified the Pakistani victim as JKM, 30. The driver died on the spot.

Police said the tow strap snapped and the hook hit his face on the left side causing his death. He was immediately taken to hospital, but was prnounced dead. The body has been shifted to the forensic laboratory and further investigations are on.