Residents in the UAE can now make free national and international voice and video calls using ToTok app. Image Credit: ToTok

Dubai: Android users in the UAE reported on Saturday that the free video calling app ToTok is now available on Google Play Store.

The app was initially available free to use for UAE residents.

Removed

However, amid allegations of the app being used as a spy tool, it was removed from Google and Apple app stores worldwide.

Apple told news agency AFP that ToTok was removed from its App Store pending a review, while Google said it was taken down from the Play Store "for a policy issue"

Totok addressed this saying in a statement: "ToTok is temporarily unavailable in these two stores due to a technical issue. While the existing ToTok users continue to enjoy our service without interruption, we would like to inform our new users that we are well engaged with Google and Apple to address the issue."

The statement added: "A technical analysis by a former NSA employee has concluded ToTok 'simply does what it claims to do, and really nothing more... no exploits, no backdoors, and no malware'."

Appeal for support

After ToTok's statement, the co-founder of ToTok, Giac, posted a video message addressed to Apple and Google. In the 1-minute-36-second clip, he asks the two tech giants for support “to reinstate ToTok in app stores”.

He went on to say that he was part of a group of international entrepreneurs and denied affiliations to any governments.

Later, UAE’s TRA also issued a statement saying they were closely following up on the privacy policy of apps including ToTok.