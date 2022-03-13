Tilal Swaihan, which was host to the 40th edition of the Gulf News Fun Drive, is a popular tourist destination that features a recreational campsite fully equipped to offer a rugged escape from the city. Here are five reasons why Tilal Swaihan is the perfect spot to visit:

Fun and games to be had at Tilal Swaihan Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

- Emiratis and residents can set up temporary camps across the sandy hills of Swaihan as they gear up to enjoy many of the activities on site. Families and individuals can set up tents themselves, or even pick from cabins. If you’d like to visit, the booking can be done through the municipality customer service centre or the administrative office on site, which is located in Al Ain City, in the eastern region of Abu Dhabi. Tilal Swaihan also has dedicated parking spaces for caravans.

- The location in Al Ain means visitors can also explore what is known as the ‘Garden City’ of Abu Dhabi. It has gained the moniker thanks to the greenery, parks, tree-lined avenues and more. There are also many attractions such as the Al Ain National Museum, restored forts and the Hili Archaeological Park site that dates back to the Bronze Age. For more nature visits, Jebel Hafeet and the mineral springs at Green Mubazzarah are also popular.

- For those who enjoy their cycling, Tilal Swaihan has a track to get into gear. The track is made according to international standards so it’s suitable for those who are beginners or those who are experts at the sport. Don’t forget your helmet!

Participants headed to camp at the 40th Gulf News Overnighter Tilal Swaihan Experience Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

- Apart from this, adventure enthusiasts will be able to access racetracks and special zones for exciting activities — all set up to have the latest features and safety requirements. Visitors also can access a wide range of cultural and heritage activities. Children can enjoy games, horse riding and cycling as wellriding, as well as other exciting activities to keep them engaged. For the adrenaline junkies, check out the Swaihan Sand Drag Race, the 91-metre long desert drag race for four wheeled off-road cars. There’s also the Swaihan Sand Drag Race for Bikes and Buggies.