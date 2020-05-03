Public urge to call 80080000 to report any kind of violations

Three pharmacies closed in Khor Fakkan for selling deodorant as sanitiser Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Economic Development Department’s (SEDD) Khor Fakkan branch, shut down three pharmacies on Sunday after discovering that deodorant had been labelled as hand sanitiser.

Authorities said the traders would face hefty fines for the offence.

The counterfeit goods were seized during an inspection campaign across the emirate.

Department inspectors immediately confiscated the fake goods, withdrawing the product from sales outlets in order to preserve health and safety.

Khalfan Al Herathi, Director of SEDD Branches, said “The department will not tolerate those who cause harm to the safety and health of society or exploit the increase in demand for a number of products at the present time, and this manipulation was eliminated from its roots.”

Al Herathi said they were determined to clamp down on offenders exploiting coronavirus fears to make money. He also pointed to the important role of commercial officers in SEDD to control the markets and stop fraudulent actions through continuous inspection campaigns, to put an end to violators and abusers.