(from left to right) Jagtar, Nazish and Shaikh each won Dh100,000 and 100 grams of gold in UAE-based Mahzooz draw Image Credit:

Dubai: Three winners each bagged Dh100,000 – as well as 100 grams of gold each – as part of Mahzooz’s special draw to celebrate its first anniversary.

The three winners – Nazish, Jagtar, and Shaikh – expressed delight at their special gold and cash prizes.

Nazish, 33, from India, who works as a quantity survey engineer, said: “I’ve been planning to buy a new car and my winnings arrived at the right time. Thank you Mahzooz.”

He added: “The draws are quite interesting and engaging and I love watching them every week. I especially enjoy watching the CSR [corporate social responsibility] reports that show how Mahzooz contributes to the community through charitable initiatives and programmes.”

Birthday to remember

Indian expat Shaikh, 46, said: “Last Saturday’s draw was so special because it marked Mahzooz’s first birthday. I didn’t expect to win Dh100,000. On top of that, the additional gold prize was the icing on the cake. That’s a birthday to remember.”

The Dubai-based digital marketing manager added: “My baby daughter turned one recently and my wife’s birthday is around the corner; now, we have this money to indulge ourselves with. This prize money is definitely going to make a difference to my savings. It’s a start to the brighter future I’ve been building towards.”

'Good sign'

Another Indian expat, Jagtar, 41, said: “This gold prize is so lucky and feels like a sign that life is going to get better. I’m going to use my Dh100,000 to safeguard my children’s future and education. It’ll also help me clear some debts. Besides that, I’ll use the rest to sponsor communal meals for the underprivileged in my hometown.”

Golden Draw

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 9pm UAE time. Entrants can participate in both the Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw by registering on its app and website.

This week, Mahzooz is adding a special Golden Draw for participants to win 1kg of gold. The one-off special Golden Draw is to commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.