Burjeel Medical City is a leader in offering comprehensive testing and treatment solutions for conditions affecting men, particularly prostate and testicular cancers Image Credit: Supplied

It is almost the end of November. Men have been growing their moustache and beard to support the Movember campaign. But what is the core idea behind Movember: it’s all about men’s health. The campaign is a reminder to all men that it is time for an annual check-up to ensure they are healthy.

Men are usually averse to visiting hospitals and a majority are reluctant to open up about their health. This hesitancy costs them dearly in the long run.

November, or the men’s health awareness month, is the right occasion for all male adults to undergo a regular check-up and live a healthier and happy life. The month-long campaign emphasises on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of prostate and testicular cancers – the most prominent and prevalent genitourinary system cancer types in men.

Leader in cancer treatment

Burjeel Medical City, a VPS Healthcare flagship at Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, is a leader in treating cancer in adults and paediatric sub-specialties. The highly accomplished doctors and medical team at the state-of-the-art facility offers comprehensive testing, diagnosis, and treatment for all conditions affecting men’s health.

The department of urology and uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City has the expertise to treat diseases affecting the genitourinary system – particularly prostate and testicular cancer.

The city is equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities and the doctors possess extensive experience in the field. Accredited by Western medical boards, these specialists have the expertise and knowledge about the latest treatment and therapeutic procedures to treat all complexities affecting men.

The team of Dr Maciej Szwedowski and Dr Rishikesh Ramesh Pandya, Consultants in Urology and Uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City, is empowered and specialised in minimally invasive procedures to treat urological problems such as prostate enlargement, superficial bladder cancers or kidney, ureteric and bladder stones.

Dr Maciej Szwedowski, Consultant in Urology and Uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City

The uro-oncology team at Burjeel Medical City possesses the capacity to diagnose and treat cancers affecting kidney, bladder, prostate and testes.

Early detection is key

When it comes to beating cancer, early detection is the key. Both prostate and testicular cancer are treatable, provided the condition is diagnosed at the earliest. While prostate cancer affects older men, testicular cancer is prevalent among the younger population.

PSA test

Studies suggest that one in eight men are likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. The second-most common cancer in men, prostate cancer is commonly diagnosed among men above 50 or men of African or Caribbean descent. The risk grows with age and is high among people with a family history. Though the detection of the disease is among older males, youngsters can also be affected.

PSA test is a blood test that can primarily screen for prostate cancer. “The test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen in one’s blood,” says Dr Maciej Szwedowski, Consultant Urology and Uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City. “If the levels of PSA in the blood are high, it suggests you are at risk. However, the PSA levels can be high for other reasons as well. But a PSA test helps us to rule out the possibility of prostate cancer. In case if the levels are high, further check-up would confirm the diagnosis.”

He points out that advanced prostate cancer can spread and affect other parts of the body. Hence, diagnosis is crucial. He also advises people to watch for symptoms that might be an indicator of the disease.

“Even though some do not experience any symptoms of prostate cancer, we must keep an eye out for symptoms such as frequent urination in the night, weak or interrupted flow of urine, painful or burning urination, blood in urine or semen, frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs,” explains Dr Rishikesh Ramesh Pandya, Consultant Urology and Uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City.

Dr Rishikesh Ramesh Pandya, Consultant Urology and Uro-oncology at Burjeel Medical City

Self-examination for testicular cancer

Testicular cancer is common among younger men between the age of 15 and 49. Men with undescended testes at birth or family history possess a high risk of developing it.

“People with testicular cancer experience a wide range of symptoms and signs,” adds Dr Pandya, “Enlargement of testicles or the presence of a small lump or hardness on the testicles is the first sign of testicular cancer.”

A testicular self-exam helps in identifying these changes to the body.

“To perform a self-exam of the testicles, one should grasp and roll the testicles between the thumbs and forefingers and try to feel for lumps, swelling, hardness, or other changes,” adds Dr Szwedowski.

If one notices any unusual changes, he should consult a doctor and perform tests to confirm the cause.