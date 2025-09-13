This fast-food chain is actually doing something about food waste

Fast food might not be the first thing you associate with sustainability, but one global brand is actively challenging that perception. Hardee’s, which has been part of the UAE landscape since 1980, is stepping up with a bold, multi-pronged initiative to tackle food waste and reinforce food security nationwide.

A sustainable food system

In partnership with the UAE Food Bank, Hardee’s has launched a $44,000 (Dh161,590) initiative – and counting – that goes well beyond a single act of charity. It marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to supporting a more sustainable and efficient food system. As part of this effort, fresh, high-quality surplus food from Hardee’s outlets will be redirected to individuals and communities supported by the Food Bank.

This is especially significant in a country where an estimated 3.27 million tons of food are wasted every year, costing the UAE around $3.5 billion annually, according to the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence. The hospitality sector, including fast-food outlets, accounts for nearly 30 per cent of that total.

The UAE is actively pursuing UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which calls for a 50 per cent reduction in food loss and waste by 2030. Since its establishment, the UAE Food Bank has already distributed more than 70 million meals. By working with brands like Hardee’s, the bank ensures surplus food is put to good use locally, but also reaches vulnerable communities across the globe.

Smarter kitchens, smarter systems

This initiative is not only about redistributing excess food. Its real strength lies in preventing waste before it happens.

Hardee’s is acting at every level: using smarter inventory and demand planning tools, deploying technology to track and analyse surplus, and training frontline staff in best practices for food waste management. The aim is clear: to build kitchens that are data-driven, operationally efficient, and sustainable, reducing waste at its source.

Addressing waste at the source

The strategy starts where most food waste occurs: inside each restaurant.

From improved storage and portioning protocols to the effective reallocation of surplus, Hardee’s is demonstrating that fast food and sustainability are not mutually exclusive.

Through its partnership with the UAE Food Bank, Hardee’s is proving its commitment to the UAE, not merely through pledges, but through measurable impact. The initiative strengthens national food security priorities and aligns with the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda, while also contributing to the global effort to reduce food waste.

Hardee’s vision of a more sustainable future is already taking shape. Through this initiative, the brand is helping to set a new benchmark for the fast-food sector in the UAE, one that is community-focused, operationally responsible, and purpose-led.