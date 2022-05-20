The recently opened St. Regis Downtown Dubai has an enticing new offer for UAE and GCC nationals, running all the way until November.

Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council countries can indulge in an exquisitely curated staycation experience, with rooms starting at just Dh1,500, including complimentary hotel credit to spend in The St. Regis Spa or in any of the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

Book a Superior Room and receive Dh200 credit, book a Deluxe Room and enjoy Dh300 credit, or splash out and book a Suite category or higher and enjoy Dh400 hotel credit.

Plan your trip to reach on time for the all-new Saturday brunch at Bleu Blanc, Downtown’s trendiest culinary destination, which brings something special to Dubai’s collection of brunches.

In true Bleu Blanc style, the brunch blends authentic Mediterranean interiors with a relaxed approach to dining, presenting a collection of the finest foods amid a casual daytime set-up. Tableside service flows effortlessly and is accompanied by a large collection of premium free-flowing beverages and live entertainment from the talented Gari Deegan and Khalil B, all against the backdrop of the sparkling Dubai Water Canal.

An authentic menu maintains the spirit of the Mediterranean, curated by the talented duo of Executive Chef Stefano Micocci and the restaurant’s Head Chef Paolo Lostia. Guests can go on a gourmet journey that includes a live crudo bar display, with a selection of fresh seafood classics, as well as inspirational takes on classic favourites, such as tuna tartar with citrus salad, buffalo mozzarella and capers, oysters with shallot mignonette, and prawn cocktail.

Served tableside, the brunch starts with the famous Bleu Blanc sourdough bread and award-winning Chateau Virant olive oil. Wagyu beef doughnut and truffle mayonnaise follows. The middle course is a tomato ravioli with burrata and basil.

Cooked on an open wood-fire grill, a choice of mains follows with smoked seabass, BBQ lamb ribs, grilled Wagyu striploin and a lemon- and harissa-marinated chicken. Ending, of course, with something sweet - the dessert trolley offers guests mandarin and rum baba and chocolate profiteroles, to name a few.

Running from 1.30pm-4.30pm, the brunch starts at Dh350 for unlimited cuisine and soft beverages while the one with premium fizz costs Dh450 and the one with bubbly costs Dh700.

Other highlights include an unlimited buffet breakfast in the hotel’s sumptuous Italian Basta eatery, and the signature St. Regis 24-hour butler service to tend to every need.

Get ready to be dazzled

Located along the scenic Dubai Water Canal, this gorgeous new landmark hotel is a sparkling jewel in the city’s crown and brings the bespoke service made famous at New York’s finest address – 55th and Fifth – to the emirate.

Whatever brings you to the hotel, a visit to the new St Regis is an experience.

With a nod to the brand’s long history and legendary sophistication, you’ll be dazzled by the elegant decor of rich fabrics and gold accents that create an aesthetic that strikes a perfect balance between ultra-luxurious and supremely welcoming.

As you step into the intimate lobby with its chic lounge areas, soak up the striking artwork inspired by Dubai’s skyline silhouette reflecting on to the Dubai Water Canal. With corridors and gathering spaces adorned with a stunning collection of contemporary art, you’ll be in an Instagram dream.

And if office life has been draining your mental reserves, The St. Regis Spa is a genuine urban retreat offering six rejuvenating suites and bespoke treatments such as flotation therapy in a flotation pod and a 24-karat gold age-defying facial, in addition to the much-loved traditional Arabian hammam.

Every spa treatment includes an additional 30-minute sensory experience to relax in the in-suite infused steam room or sauna – meaning that rammed work email inbox and packed calendar will soon feel like a distant memory.

And if you’re planning a special event this year – whether it’s a big birthday, an anniversary, a wedding, or a company celebration – The St. Regis Downtown just unveiled its new ballroom this month, accommodating up to 300 guests.

With 564 square metres of event space and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, this breath-taking venue is brightly lit and features an outdoor terrace where guests can enjoy expansive views. Ideal for showcasing Dubai to new arrivals.

There’s also an outdoor bar space, lounge seating, and an extravagant open fireplace – meaning the the ballroom is the perfect venue for wow-events, whatever the time of year.

Let’s face it, it has been a challenging couple of years – so time to enjoy life again.

And there is nowhere better to regain your love for Dubai glamour than the wonderfully regal St. Regis. What are you waiting for?