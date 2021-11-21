Image Credit: Supplied

The Middle East and Africa is becoming an ever-more lucrative destination for global businesses, meaning the competition to secure that business is becoming equally fierce.

As the UAE’s third-most populous emirate – yet with great infrastructure and a thriving economy – Sharjah has a unique advantage of being less expensive for businesses who want to plant their flag in the Middle East, while still offering access to major ports and connections to Africa and the Indian Ocean.

The emirate is therefore increasingly attracting foreign investment from all over the world – bolstered by the government’s efforts to boost its appeal by creating an attractive environment for entrepreneurs. In line with the UAE and Government of Sharjah’s directives, Sharjah free zones offer numerous incentives and benefits like discounts and payment plan options to help new businesses in the current economic conditions and help them achieve their business goals.

To woo businesses, one authority is offering a particularly impressive range of packages to tempt a wide variety of potential investors – Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, or SAIF Zone.

Since 2019, well over 8,000 companies – SMEs and multinationals alike – from around 165 countries have established their presence at SAIF Zone, illustrating its serious appeal as a business destination.

Image Credit: Supplied

One major selling point of SAIF Zone is the sheer quality of its facilities and services. For example, SAIF recently constructed a modern warehouse facility spread over 600 square metres, built to the highest international standards and practices. The new space offers greater competitive advantages to investors as multiple warehouses can be combined and used as larger facilities for both manufacturing and logistic purposes.

While minimal costs and maximum efficiency are also an obvious incentive to invest in a Sharjah free zone, SAIF is specialising by creating set-up packages that allow business to really thrive through a robust service support. The free zone assists clients by providing plenty of opportunities to connect and collaborate so they can focus on growing their business.

For start-ups and SMEs with a limited budget, the SAIF Office set-up is the one. It includes well-appointed, cost-effective, furnished space with advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure that can be used for 24 hours on a non-sharing basis. Ideal for consultancy services, it comes with three visas included, and a flexible payment plan in four installments.

Meanwhile, the SAIF Executive Office package offers an unfurnished, fully customisable space that covers all utility charges including air conditioning, water, electricity and an advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure. This package works well for commercial and consultancy services. It comes with five visas and a flexible payment plan in four installments.

With the more comprehensive SAIF Suite package, clients get a fully furnished space that comes with an executive suite ofﬁce with advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure. It’s well suited to commercial, service and consultancy businesses, secretarial and business centre services. There are eight visas included and a flexible payment plan in four installments.

The SAIF Warehouse package comes with multipurpose, state-of the-art warehouses perfect for manufacturing and trading purposes, plus there is ample power capacity to run heavy duty equipment. There are built-in offices with a pantry and lavatories.

Image Credit: Supplied

SAIF Zone’s exponential growth is a testament to the Sharjah government’s commitment to free trade.

"Our commitment to excellence and integrity in providing the best business-friendly environment for our investors and shareholders will promote efficiency and help businesses operate at competitive costs," said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone.

"By further establishing significant industrial infrastructure and providing incentives for continued investment, SAIF Zone looks forward to strengthening its position as the preferred regional destination of choice to do business."