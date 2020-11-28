The all-new 2021 Mercedes S500 goes to one of the winners of the National Bonds Grand Draw to be held on January 3 next year Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights From the all-new 2021 Mercedes S500 and the new design BMW The 4 as well as other luxury cars, there’s a lot to win

The MULTIPLIER campaign from National Bonds offers the biggest and richest pool of rewards in the brand’s history of draws. Never has the prospect of savings been more exciting than now!

Tons of prizes and winners

Millions still to be won over the next two months, there were some serious wins during the November 1st draw. Awad Mohammed Alhemairi, a UAE National, claimed the Nissan Patrol Super Safari, and the Tesla Model 3 was won by an expat resident Dhanvanti Jagtap.

Yet another Tesla car is up for grabs for the December 6 draw. The Grand Draw, to be held on January 3 2021, will offer the all-new 2021 Mercedes S500 and the BMW The 4 for 2 lucky winners. With more than Dh5 million in cash prizes will also be awarded during the draws to be held over the next two months. This includes two new AED 1M winners, as well as 32 monthly winners of Dh5,000 each, 250 monthly winners of Dh500 each and thousands of Dh50 prizes.

The 2021 BMW The 4 is the other luxury car up during the National Bonds Grand Draw, to be held on January 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Everyone can get in

Save during the campaign period to multiply your chances up to 100 times. These multiplied entries will also be eligible for the regular monthly draws during the campaign period (November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021).

Building on a culture of savings

National Bonds has always strived to stay innovative when it comes to segmenting and rewarding its valued customers based on their savings behaviour. In essence, the more you save, the more likely you are to be rewarded.

National Bonds offers an excellent bouquet of solutions to help you on the road to a lucrative savings and investments plan. For more information about these solutions from National Bonds and its Rewards Program, visit https://www.nationalbonds.ae/promotion