The relations between the people of India and the UAE are centuries old but I believe that in recent times we have never seen the kind of extraordinary momentum in our relationship as we have seen over the past four years since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015. Since then, there has been exchange of visits at the highest levels between the two countries every year, highlighting the importance that the leadership of both countries attach to this relationship. Last year, a proud moment for us was when Prime Minister Modi addressed the World Government Summit in Dubai and highlighted the tremendous development taking place in India. We also had exchange of visits at the foreign minister-level between both countries. Our cooperation has solidified and continues to grow in a multitude of sectors, including energy, investments, infrastructure, food processing, space, skill development and new technology areas.