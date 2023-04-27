Following a two-year interruption due to Covid-19, the much-awaited SABIS Global Sports Tournament (formerly known as the SABIS Regional Tournament) finally returns this year for its 13th edition, which is co-hosted by The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah (ISC-Sharjah) and The International School of Choueifat – Ajman (ISC-Ajman) in the UAE from April 28-30.
With every edition, the tournament has witnessed an increasing number of participating schools and countries. This year and for the first time, Brazil and China are joining the tournament, which brings together around 1,000 students representing SABIS schools from various countries around the globe, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kenya, Egypt, Jordan, Kurdistan – Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Germany.
The event provides an ideal opportunity for student-athletes from SABIS schools in five continents to meet and compete over three days in a friendly atmosphere and showcase their athletic talent, team spirit, and true sportsmanship in a range of sports, including swimming, basketball, football and track and field.
Since its inception in 2002, the SABIS Global Sports Tournament has been far more than a sporting event gathering SABIS students from around the world. In line with the SABIS Network’s commitment to enabling students to reach their full potential, the tournament not only empowers students to refine their athletic skills but also instils in them a set of valuable life skills and attributes that shape them into champions at every level and give them a huge advantage in university and beyond.
The SABIS Global Sports Tournament also encourages students to foster diversity and expand their social networks by being exposed to new cultures and forming lifelong friendships. “It has always been our belief at SABIS that sports are about far more than simply winning trophies and medals,” says Victor Saad, SABIS Vice President. “It is a means to encourage a healthy lifestyle, form sound habits, and develop high levels of confidence and discipline. It shapes future leaders, unifies participants, instils timeless moral values, and teaches essential, positive life lessons.”
On April 27, 2023, a grand Opening Ceremony will mark the beginning of the tournament, welcoming VIP guests and official representatives alongside the participants.
The ceremony will include an entrance march of participating teams holding their country’s flag, followed by words from guest speakers, and ending with live entertainment and student performances honouring each country from across the SABIS Network.
To keep up with the latest updates on the SABIS Global Sports Tournament, follow its Facebook page or visit Gst.sabis.net